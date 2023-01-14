Sunday Baroque: Carrying On the Family Business

French violinist Florence Malgoire is from a family of professional musicians – her mother is flutist France Gombert, and her father is conductor and oboist Jean-Claude Malgoire. Florence has followed in their footsteps as an instrumentalist, and as a conductor, and founder of her own ensemble, Les Dominos. Today’s highlights include Florence Malgoire playing a Sonata by a French woman born 400 years before her – Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre, starting at 7 a.m.on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.