Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: “Who is this ‘Beethover?"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
Beethoven wanted to make a splash with his first concert in Vienna so he composed a sonata for the city’s premier horn player. The performance wasn’t the success he hoped, because critics didn’t even get his name right. The Horn Sonata is part of our music this evening beginning at 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
