Listen tonight: “Who is this ‘Beethover?"
Beethoven wanted to make a splash with his first concert in Vienna so he composed a sonata for the city’s premier horn player. The performance wasn’t the success he hoped, because critics didn’t even get his name right. The Horn Sonata is part of our music this evening beginning at 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.