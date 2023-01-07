Sunday Baroque: One Last Look at the Annual Gift List

This weekend, you’ll have one more chance to hear a few highlights from the 2022 Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List including selections from Infusion Baroque’s recording of music by Women composers and Ensemble Amarillis’ recording of the cantata JUDITH by Frenchwoman Elizabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9