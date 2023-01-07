© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: One Last Look at the Annual Gift List

WSHU
Published January 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Infusion Baroque.jpg
Danylo Bobyk
/
infusionbaroque.com
Infusion Baroque at L'Gros Luxe in St-Henri : : Montreal, QC : : Images by Danylo Bobyk Photography : : www.danylobobyk.com

This weekend, you’ll have one more chance to hear a few highlights from the 2022 Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List including selections from Infusion Baroque’s recording of music by Women composers and Ensemble Amarillis’ recording of the cantata JUDITH by Frenchwoman Elizabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9

Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlightsSunday Baroque