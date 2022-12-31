From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Start the New Year with Sunday Baroque
Sunday Baroque is welcoming the new year with some of the greatest hits of the baroque era – including the beloved Harp Concerto by George Frideric Handel … Johann Sebastian Bach’s Third Orchestral Suite with its famous AIR on the G STRING. Start your new year with Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.