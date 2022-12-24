Sunday Baroque: Joyful Music to Celebrate the Season

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and Sunday Baroque is planning a special day of music to celebrate the season. It’s the perfect, sparkling playlist for this merry day featuring beloved Christmas carols that date back to the baroque era and earlier … joyful baroque Christmas Concertos … and music inspired by the arrival of the Winter Solstice. Spice up your holiday with Sunday Baroque this weekend starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.