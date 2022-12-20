Listen tonight: An Afro-Blue Christmas plus Stile Antico

Be with us tonight at 8 p.m. for An Afro Blue Christmas:

A very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere, a-cappella vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. They perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals,

At 9 p.m. Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

