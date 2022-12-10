Sunday Baroque: Inventive Musicians

You know the saying - “Necessity is the mother of invention.” This weekend you’ll hear performances by a few musicians who live by that rule, including an oboist and a clarinetist who each crafted new music for their instruments by excerpting from their favorite baroque composers. There were even some specialty musical instruments invented by performers. You’ll hear these clever approaches to music-making on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.