© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights

Sunday Baroque: A Fiery Take on Vivaldi's Four Seasons

WSHU
Published December 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
The Four Seasons.jpg
Avie Records
Apollo's Fire The Four Seasons

Every December Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona compiles a list of suggested recordings you might want to put on your gift list. And every week throughout the month, you have a chance to audition these recent releases. This year’s list includes an exciting performance by Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra of the SPRING Concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, and it’s one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlightsSunday Baroque