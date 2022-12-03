Sunday Baroque: A Fiery Take on Vivaldi's Four Seasons

Every December Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona compiles a list of suggested recordings you might want to put on your gift list. And every week throughout the month, you have a chance to audition these recent releases. This year’s list includes an exciting performance by Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra of the SPRING Concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, and it’s one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.