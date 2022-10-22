Sunday Baroque: United Nations Day

The United Nations was founded in 1945, and each year that occasion is celebrated on October 24th. In honor of UN DAY, Sunday Baroque is featuring a multi-cultural collection of musical ideas, including some anonymous 17th century Bolivian music … sacred music by Mexican baroque composer … and selections from a cantata by a 17th century Frenchwoman from a brand-new recording. It’s all on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.