Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: World Teachers' Day

Published October 1, 2022
October 5th is the annual observance of WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY, when we celebrate the contributions and influences of teachers on our communities. It’s the perfect occasion to listen to some baroque era musicians who were also influential teachers and the talented students they inspired, such as Johann Sebastian Bach and his student Johann Gottlieb Goldberg. They’re some of the great teachers you’ll hear on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

