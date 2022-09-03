© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Part-time Composers

WSHU
Published September 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
For some musicians in the baroque era, making music was only a part-time profession … some strategically worked day jobs until they could support themselves in music, some had family wealth that allowed them to be dilettantes, and quite a few women composers in the baroque era were nuns who composed sacred music for their religious communities. You’ll hear compositions by some of these part- time musicians on Sunday Baroque this Labor Day weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream... and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

