From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Keeping up...18th Century style
It's possible that Haydn found all the advancements during the Age of Enlightenment hard to keep up with, because he prefaced his Symphony No. 64 with the quote: "the times are changed, and in them changed are we." You can ponder it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.