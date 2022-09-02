© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Keeping up...18th Century style

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
It's possible that Haydn found all the advancements during the Age of Enlightenment hard to keep up with, because he prefaced his Symphony No. 64 with the quote: "the times are changed, and in them changed are we." You can ponder it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

