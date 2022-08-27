Sunday Baroque: Lazy Days of Summer

Join Suzanne Bona for a nature walk on a beautiful summer day, complete with songbirds, crickets, cuckoos and nightingales, and a brisk refreshing wind … all expressed in music courtesy of Baroque composers. They’re all here for you on Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and the classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

