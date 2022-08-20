Sunday Baroque: Icelandic pianist Vikingur Olaffson plays French keyboard music

Vikingur Olaffson is a young pianist from Iceland. He was only 5 years old when he already knew that he wanted to be a concert pianist. Vikingur Olaffson has a broad repertory ranging from the baroque to contemporary music – and everything in between. You’ll hear him play French baroque keyboard music on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 and 10 a.m. on 89.9.

