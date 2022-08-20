© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Icelandic pianist Vikingur Olaffson plays French keyboard music

Published August 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Vikingur Olaffson is a young pianist from Iceland. He was only 5 years old when he already knew that he wanted to be a concert pianist. Vikingur Olaffson has a broad repertory ranging from the baroque to contemporary music – and everything in between. You’ll hear him play French baroque keyboard music on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 and 10 a.m. on 89.9.

