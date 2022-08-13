Sunday Baroque: The last living student of Rachmaninoff plays Bach

Russian composer, virtuoso pianist, and conductor Sergei Rachmaninoff lived from 1873 until 1943. He also taught music, and the woman who is considered to be his last living student recently released a new recording. She’s a 97-year-old pianist who began as a child prodigy, and you’ll hear her perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach from that recording on Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream, and starting at 10 a.m. on 89.9.