Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: The last living student of Rachmaninoff plays Bach

Published August 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Russian composer, virtuoso pianist, and conductor Sergei Rachmaninoff lived from 1873 until 1943. He also taught music, and the woman who is considered to be his last living student recently released a new recording. She’s a 97-year-old pianist who began as a child prodigy, and you’ll hear her perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach from that recording on Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream, and starting at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

