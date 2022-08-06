© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Friendship Day

WSHU
Published August 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
The first Sunday in August each year is Friendship Day, and Sunday Baroque is celebrating the pleasures of friendship this weekend. You’ll hear the suite, Indissoluble Friendship, and music by a couple of close musical friends of the baroque era, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Georg Philipp Telemann. It’s a friendly edition of Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream.

