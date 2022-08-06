Sunday Baroque: Friendship Day

The first Sunday in August each year is Friendship Day, and Sunday Baroque is celebrating the pleasures of friendship this weekend. You’ll hear the suite, Indissoluble Friendship, and music by a couple of close musical friends of the baroque era, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Georg Philipp Telemann. It’s a friendly edition of Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream.