Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Long-lived composers

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Portrait of Jean-Philippe Rameau
Attributed to Joseph Aved, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Life in the 18th century was not necessarily a picnic. Medical treatment lacked the modern comforts of anesthesia and antiseptic, and rivers were often used as sewers. But even though 18th century life may have been nasty and brutish, but it wasn’t necessarily short. You’ll hear music by composers who long outlived most of their peers, reaching age 80 and beyond. Listen to Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 FM, 107.5 FM and on our classical stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
