Sunday Baroque: Long-lived composers

Life in the 18th century was not necessarily a picnic. Medical treatment lacked the modern comforts of anesthesia and antiseptic, and rivers were often used as sewers. But even though 18th century life may have been nasty and brutish, but it wasn't necessarily short. You'll hear music by composers who long outlived most of their peers, reaching age 80 and beyond.


