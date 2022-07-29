© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: "Now, what was so hard about that?"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
pexels-photo-1837767.jpeg
Zbigniew Bielecki
/
pexels.com

Brahms struggled for years to write his first symphony. All that hard work sowed the seeds for a second symphony, though, which followed in very short order, and was much easier for him to write. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
