© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Scottish Music

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 23, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT
Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Bjorn Snelders
/
Unsplash
Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Scotland is, and was, a place of great inspiration for many artists, including musicians. You’ll hear Scottish music, as well as baroque music performed by Scottish musicians and ensembles, and music by an outsider who held a fascination for the country and its music on Sunday Baroque , starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 FM, 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags

Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington