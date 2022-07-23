From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Scottish Music
Scotland is, and was, a place of great inspiration for many artists, including musicians. You’ll hear Scottish music, as well as baroque music performed by Scottish musicians and ensembles, and music by an outsider who held a fascination for the country and its music on Sunday Baroque , starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1 FM, 107.5 FM and our music stream.