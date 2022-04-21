© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Vaughan Williams' gift of tranquility

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
During the Battle of Britain the summer Promenade concerts were presented during the afternoon so audiences could safely return home in daylight. Vaughan Williams composed his Symphony No. 5 for one of those summer afternoon concerts, giving listeners a gift of peace for a time. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
