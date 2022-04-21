From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Vaughan Williams' gift of tranquility
During the Battle of Britain the summer Promenade concerts were presented during the afternoon so audiences could safely return home in daylight. Vaughan Williams composed his Symphony No. 5 for one of those summer afternoon concerts, giving listeners a gift of peace for a time. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.