From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: The times are changing
Perhaps Haydn was struggling to keep up with the massive changes during the Age of Enlightenment and that was the reason he prefaced his Symphony No. 64 with the quote, “the times are changed, and in them changed are we.” We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.