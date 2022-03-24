© 2022 WSHU
music_interviews3.jpg
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: The musical acorn that grew a mighty oak

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
pexels-photo-218505.jpeg
photo by Serge Baeyens
/
pexels.com

Beethoven heard so many possibilities in a tiny waltz composed by his publisher, Anton Diabelli, that he created nearly an hour of variations on it. We'll enjoy Alfred Brendel's performance of the variations during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

