From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: The musical acorn that grew a mighty oak
Beethoven heard so many possibilities in a tiny waltz composed by his publisher, Anton Diabelli, that he created nearly an hour of variations on it. We'll enjoy Alfred Brendel's performance of the variations during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.