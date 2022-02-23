© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Brahms' first and last piano trio

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 23, 2022 at 1:53 AM EST
photo by veeterzy
pexels.com

Brahms' Piano Trio Op. 8 occupies two places in his span of music; it's the first piano trio he wrote as a young composer, but since he revised it late in his life, it's also his last. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along with some rediscovered chamber music by Florence Price. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
