From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Brahms' first and last piano trio
Brahms' Piano Trio Op. 8 occupies two places in his span of music; it's the first piano trio he wrote as a young composer, but since he revised it late in his life, it's also his last. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along with some rediscovered chamber music by Florence Price. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.