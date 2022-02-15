© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Wistful Puccini

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST
Despite being one of the most successful opera composers of all time, it seems that late in his life Puccini regretted not writing more purely orchestral music. We'll enjoy an instrumental piece he wrote when he was just starting out as a composer during our music today. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

