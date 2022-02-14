© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Old-School Hollywood

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST
pexels-photo-7991566.jpeg
photo by Tima Miroshnichenko
/
pexels.com

Pop some popcorn and settle in tonight with music from Hollywood of long ago. Charles Koechlin's Seven Stars Symphony is a collection of portraits of iconic actors including Clara Bow, Charlie Chaplin and Marlene Dietrich, and we'll also enjoy music from the Bette Davis classic, Now, Voyager. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags

Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington