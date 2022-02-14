From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Old-School Hollywood
Pop some popcorn and settle in tonight with music from Hollywood of long ago. Charles Koechlin's Seven Stars Symphony is a collection of portraits of iconic actors including Clara Bow, Charlie Chaplin and Marlene Dietrich, and we'll also enjoy music from the Bette Davis classic, Now, Voyager. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.