From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Frederick Delius' Florida journal
As a young man, Frederick Delius ran away from his family's home in England to spend time at his uncle's citrus grove in Florida. During our music tonight we'll enjoy the musical journal he kept of his time there, as well as a lullaby by Stephen Foster arranged by Percy Grainger. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.