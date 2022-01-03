© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Morning in the South

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 3, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST
Robert Nathaniel Dett's suite, In the Bottoms, is a collection of impressions of America's Deep South. We'll hear how Morning sounds during our music today, which also includes a symphony by Haydn that was part of the ceremony when he received an honorary degree from Oxford University. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
