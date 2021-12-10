© 2021 WSHU
music_interviews3.jpg
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Orchestra practice

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:44 AM EST
pexels-photo-7157476.jpeg
photo by Ludwig Kwan
/
pexels.com

Before he jumped into the lengthy process of composing a symphony, Brahms wanted to get some practice writing for an orchestra. He found a versatile melody and wrote a set of variations on it, which we'll enjoy during our music, along with Randall Thompson's setting of Robert Frost's poem Choose Something Like a Star. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

