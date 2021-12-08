From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Waiting for Christmas with Rick Sowash
Rick Sowash says he wrote his Christmas Divertimento to capture the excitement and anticipation of the run up to the holiday. You can enjoy it during pour music this evening, along with a spectacular performance of Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.