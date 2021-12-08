© 2021 WSHU
Listen tonight: Waiting for Christmas with Rick Sowash

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 8, 2021 at 1:21 AM EST
Rick Sowash says he wrote his Christmas Divertimento to capture the excitement and anticipation of the run up to the holiday. You can enjoy it during pour music this evening, along with a spectacular performance of Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

