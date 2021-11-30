© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: In the South of France with Georges Bizet

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM EST
The music Bizet wrote for the play The Girl from Arles is filled with traditional folk melodies from Provence to give it a definite sense of place. We'll enjoy the second concert suite from L'Arlesienne during our music tonight, along with Rachmaninoff's astonishingly difficult Piano Concerto No. 3. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

