Listen tonight: In the South of France with Georges Bizet
The music Bizet wrote for the play The Girl from Arles is filled with traditional folk melodies from Provence to give it a definite sense of place. We'll enjoy the second concert suite from L'Arlesienne during our music tonight, along with Rachmaninoff's astonishingly difficult Piano Concerto No. 3. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.