Listen today: How Verdi kept a secret
Verdi knew his opera Nabucco would be a huge success, so he held the musicians and singers to what we'd call an NDA these days, to not even hum a note of the music before the premier. We'll hear the Overture during our music today, which also includes the Bridgehampton Suite by Eric Ewazen. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.