Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: How Verdi kept a secret

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 16, 2021 at 1:53 AM EST
pexels-photo-7114722.jpeg
photo by Monstera
/
pexels.com

Verdi knew his opera Nabucco would be a huge success, so he held the musicians and singers to what we'd call an NDA these days, to not even hum a note of the music before the premier. We'll hear the Overture during our music today, which also includes the Bridgehampton Suite by Eric Ewazen. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
