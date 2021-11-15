© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Elgar supports the troops

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 15, 2021 at 1:33 AM EST
British soldiers serving overseas during World War 1 were in desperate need of supplies, so concerts were organized to raise money for them. During our music today we'll hear a ballet Elgar wrote for one of these "Concerts at the Front." Our music also includes Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
