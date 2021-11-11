From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: It's snowing on the moon!
Offenbach's Ballet of the Snowflakes was written for a stage adaptation of the Jules Verne classic, From the Earth to the Moon. Apparently it was snowing on the moon! You can enjoy snow on the moon during our music tonight, along with selections from Prokofiev's ballet Romeo and Juliet. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.