Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: It's snowing on the moon!

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST
pexels-photo-813871.jpeg
photo by Egor Kamelev
/
pexels.com

Offenbach's Ballet of the Snowflakes was written for a stage adaptation of the Jules Verne classic, From the Earth to the Moon. Apparently it was snowing on the moon! You can enjoy snow on the moon during our music tonight, along with selections from Prokofiev's ballet Romeo and Juliet. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
