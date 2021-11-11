From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Giving Bach a helping hand
Mahler was dismayed that Bach's music had all but disappeared from the concert hall, so he arranged dances from the Orchestral Suites to share with his audiences. We'll enjoy Mahler's Bach Suite during our music today, which also includes Barber's Adagio for Strings to observe Veterans' Day. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.