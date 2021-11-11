© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Giving Bach a helping hand

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 11, 2021 at 1:38 AM EST
Mahler was dismayed that Bach's music had all but disappeared from the concert hall, so he arranged dances from the Orchestral Suites to share with his audiences. We'll enjoy Mahler's Bach Suite during our music today, which also includes Barber's Adagio for Strings to observe Veterans' Day. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington