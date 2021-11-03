© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen Today: Lang Lang, global citizen

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 3, 2021 at 1:26 AM EDT
Pianist Lang Lang is embracing his philosophy of being a "global citizen," and recent travels have taken him to London, Paris, Monaco, Dubai and New York City. Today we'll enjoy his performance of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2. Our music today also includes an oboe concerto by Bach and Beethoven's "Moonlight" Piano Sonata. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
