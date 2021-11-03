Listen Today: Lang Lang, global citizen

Pianist Lang Lang is embracing his philosophy of being a "global citizen," and recent travels have taken him to London, Paris, Monaco, Dubai and New York City. Today we'll enjoy his performance of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2. Our music today also includes an oboe concerto by Bach and Beethoven's "Moonlight" Piano Sonata. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.