Listen today: Music for the guitar's "First Family"

Through the decades. Joaquin Rodrigo had a fantastic relation with Los Romeros, known as "The First Family of the Guitar." Today we'll enjoy a concerto he wrote for all four of them. Our music today also includes a piece Rick Sowash wrote for a new ensemble setting off on their first international tour, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.