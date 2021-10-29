© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Music for the guitar's "First Family"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 29, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT
photo by Tom Mossholder
pexels.com

Through the decades. Joaquin Rodrigo had a fantastic relation with Los Romeros, known as "The First Family of the Guitar." Today we'll enjoy a concerto he wrote for all four of them. Our music today also includes a piece Rick Sowash wrote for a new ensemble setting off on their first international tour, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

