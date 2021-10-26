© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The sounds of Africa

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 26, 2021 at 1:34 AM EDT
William Grant Still was fascinated by the the sounds of African instruments, as we'll hear today with his suite, Ennanga, which takes its name from an African harp. You can also enjoy Mozart's String Quartet, "The Hunt" and a suite from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet ballet. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

