Listen today: Say goodbye to summer
These warm days feel like Summer is toying with us, but Fall is settling in. We'll give Summer a great send off today with Connecticut composer Gwyneth Walker's Cantos for the End of Summer. Today's music also includes a new performance of the Symphony No. 3 by African American composer Florence Price.Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.