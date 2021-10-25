© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Say goodbye to summer

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 25, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT
These warm days feel like Summer is toying with us, but Fall is settling in. We'll give Summer a great send off today with Connecticut composer Gwyneth Walker's Cantos for the End of Summer. Today's music also includes a new performance of the Symphony No. 3 by African American composer Florence Price.Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

