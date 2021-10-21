From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: On the road with Paul Lansky
Oftentimes, the adventure is the journey, not the destination, as we'll hear tonight with Paul Lansky's Travel Diary. You can also enjoy a spectacular performance of Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony featuring Olivier Latry and Awadagin Pratt's performance of the Chaconne from Bach's Violin Partita No. 2. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.