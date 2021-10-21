© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: On the road with Paul Lansky

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
Oftentimes, the adventure is the journey, not the destination, as we'll hear tonight with Paul Lansky's Travel Diary. You can also enjoy a spectacular performance of Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony featuring Olivier Latry and Awadagin Pratt's performance of the Chaconne from Bach's Violin Partita No. 2. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
