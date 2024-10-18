Celebrating 25 Years of Sunday Baroque Across the Country!

Twenty-five years ago, Sunday Baroque was among the most listened-to programs on WSHU, but a well-kept secret beyond our coverage area. We began offering it nationally and today this unique program of early music created and hosted by Suzanne Bona is enjoyed by listeners on over 270 stations around the country!

The success of Sunday Baroque is really a story about the commitment of public radio listeners. The program’s growth has been made possible by the generous members of the Friends of Sunday Baroque; foundations like the Shilling Family Foundation, the Maurer Family Foundation and Richard P. Garmany Fund; and donations from listeners from Fairfield and Port Jefferson…to Washington, DC and Gainesville, FL…to Boulder, CO and beyond!

Please join us as we celebrate Sunday Baroque with three special concerts featuring The Sylvan Trio, an ensemble comprised of program host and flutist Suzanne Bona, cellist Josh Aerie and pianist Greg Kostraba. The program will explore Suzanne’s passion for music as a broadcaster and as a professional musician. You’ll hear pieces from the Baroque era and beyond…including some by women composers.

WSHU Celebrates Sunday Baroque: A concert featuring The Sylvan Trio

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The Long Island Museum

1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook, NY

Tickets: $30

WSHU Celebrates Sunday Baroque: A concert featuring The Sylvan Trio

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

Sudler Recital Hall is inside William L. Harkness Hall

100 Wall Street, New Haven, CT

Tickets $30

Wilton Candlelight Concerts: A concert featuring The Sylvan Trio

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 4 pm

Wilton Congregational Church

70 Ridgefield Road (Route 33), Wilton CT

Tickets go on sale soon