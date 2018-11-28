Legislature Approves $1.5 Billion Nassau Hub Project

The Nassau County Legislature has approved the Nassau Hub project, a $1.5 billion development near the Nassau Coliseum that will be anchored by the Northwell Health Innovation Center.

"What this transformation at Nassau Hub is going to do is going to create a real destination center, a real attraction for folks, not just from Long Island, but from the city and other places to come, to work, live and play,” said the Long Island Association’s Matthew Cohen.

He said the shops and housing at the hub will get a boost from the Northwell Center and that it will create jobs and spur economic growth.