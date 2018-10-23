© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Wells Fargo To Pay $65 Million In 'Cross-Selling' Fraud Case

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 23, 2018 at 10:42 AM EDT
wellsfargo_apricharddrew_181023.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
The logo for Wells Fargo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in May.

Wells Fargo will pay New York $65 million to settle charges that the bank duped investors with its cross-selling of financial products.

New York has a unique law called the Martin Act that gives the state sweeping authority to prosecute attempts to misled investors.

In 2011 Wells Fargo workers began reporting to executives that bankers were creating accounts without a customer’s authorization simply to meet sales targets. But to investors, executives only reported metrics that supposedly reflected a successful business strategy.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says that New York investors lost millions of dollars because Wells Fargo failed to disclose that it knew about the misconduct.

The AG’s office says it is continuing other investigations related to the opening of unauthorized accounts. 

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
