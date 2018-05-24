16 Connecticut Companies Make Forbes 500 List

Connecticut ranks first among six New England states on this year’s Fortune 500 list. The state has sixteen companies on Forbes magazine’s annual list.

Connecticut’s place on the Fortune list ties it with Michigan’s rank for 12th in the country overall.

Four Connecticut-based companies are in the top 100: Aetna, United Technologies, Cigna and Charter Communications.

Norwalk-based Xerox fell more than a hundred spots on the list this year. They were set to acquire the Japanese company, Fujifilm, but that deal fell through.

The companies that topped the list this year are Walmart, Apple, CVS Health and Amazon.

New York has the highest number of Fortune 500 companies, with 58 in the state.