Connecticut News

Connecticut Moves Up On CNBC Business Scorecard

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 13, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
Governor Dannel Malloy is taking credit for Connecticut being listed as one of the three most improved states on CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business 2017.

Malloy says it’s an endorsement that Connecticut is doing some things right.

“We have made I think some important strategic investments in higher education, and pre-K through 12 education, our concentration on technology I think is being appreciated, and quite frankly we are getting better at understanding the needs of the marketplace.”

Connecticut’s is 33 on the CNBC ranking. That’s up from 43 a year ago. The business news channel says improved high school scores were the reason for the improvement. The state ranked near the worst in infrastructure and cost of living.  

The other two states that have seen the most improvement are Pennsylvania – it’s moved from 33 to number 23. And Massachusetts – it’s moved from 20 to 10. 

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma