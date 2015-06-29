Conn. Electric Bill Statements Redesigned

Connecticut consumers will see a change in their next monthly electric bill statement. Starting in July, consumers who use third-party suppliers for their electricity will receive bills that include the rates of their supplier and the standard rate offered by the state’s two largest utilities, Eversource and United Illuminating.

Elin Swanson Katz, the state’s Consumer Counsel, said the redesign will help consumers compare rates and get the best deal possible.

"Consumers can look at it and go, 'Wow. You know, I got a really good deal from my competitive supplier.' Or, ' I’m paying a lot over the standard offer rate and I want to switch,'" she said.

In January, the redesigned bills will also include information showing consumers what their electric rates will be for the next billing cycle. Swanson Katz said this allows consumers to review the rate weeks before it becomes effective.

She said the redesign stems from legislation passed in 2014 after thousands of consumers complained that they were taken advantage of by third-party electricity suppliers, who offered variable rates.

"In some of the coldest parts of winter last year, the winter of 2013-2014, we saw people with electric bills that were doubling and tripling in one month," she said.

Last week, Governor Malloy signed a bill that prohibits electricity suppliers from offering variable rates to consumers. The law goes into effect on October 1.