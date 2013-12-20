Unemployment rate down in NY, Conn.

Labor officials say New York's unemployment rate has reached its lowest level in nearly five years. It dropped from 7.7% in October to 7.4% in November.

The largest gains came in the educational and health service sectors. Suffolk and Nassau counties have added more than 31,000 total non-farm jobs since November of 2012.

The unemployment rate in Connecticut has dropped to 7.6%. It's the third consecutive month that rate has fallen. Officials caution the decline has come amid a shrinking labor force.