Business

Unemployment rate down in NY, Conn.

WSHU | By Dan Katz
Published December 20, 2013 at 9:32 AM EST

Labor officials say New York's unemployment rate has reached its lowest level in nearly five years. It dropped from 7.7%  in October to 7.4% in November.

The largest gains came in the educational and health service sectors.  Suffolk and Nassau counties have added more than 31,000 total non-farm jobs since November of 2012.

The unemployment rate in Connecticut has dropped to 7.6%.  It's the third consecutive month that rate has fallen. Officials caution the decline has come amid a shrinking labor force.

Connecticut New York
Dan Katz
Dan is a former News Director at WSHU
Dan Katz
