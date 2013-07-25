State of Disparity: Trying to reach the bottom rung of the economic ladder

As WSHU has been reporting in its "State of Disparity" series, Connecticut has one of the widest gaps between the wealthy and the poor in the country. A report out this week by researchers at Harvard and U.C. Berkeley found the chance that someone in the bottom fifth of the economic ladder in Connecticut could rise to the top fifth is about 8%. For some young low-income people, even the bottom rung of that ladder feels out of reach.

One program in New Haven is working to help them start that climb.