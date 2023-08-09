Beyond Normal
Last summer, we grappled with a severe drought. This summer, it rained so much, businesses in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and New Hampshire’s White Mountains feared they might lose the whole tourist season. In Vermont, people spent much of the summer cleaning up from catastrophic floods that also affected farms in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The unpredictability and volatility is anything but normal for a New England summer…but with climate change, you might say we’re now beyond normal.
In this series from the New England News Collaborative, journalists across the region worked together to tell stories about how climate change is affecting what we know, love and rely on in New England summers.
Trees provide a wide range of benefits, from filtering out air pollution, to improving mental health, to cooling city neighborhoods on hot summer days.
Several global weather patterns were factors in the amount of rain that hammered the region.
Every summer, nearly five million tourists pack the sandy beaches of Old Orchard Beach. But this summer got off to a rocky start.
Rentals for some outdoor recreation spots are down, but some indoor retailers have seen an uptick in customers.
Farmers along the Connecticut River are experiencing significant losses from recent flooding. The river, the longest in New England, is filled with floodwater from storms that hit Vermont with heavy rainfall and catastrophic damage.