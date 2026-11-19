Editor’s note: This segment discusses sexual assault.

The new film “Josephine” won both the grand jury and audience awards at the Sundance Film Festival early this year. The New York Times’ recent review called it “exceptional.” But the subject at the heart of it is maybe more common than we’d like to think.

It tells the story of an 8-year-old who sees and hears things she shouldn’t. Mason Reeves plays Josephine, who loves to play soccer, loves to go out running with her dad in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

But on one run, they get separated, and she witnesses a brutal rape of a woman outside a park restroom. In the film, we see what she sees and want to cover her big brown eyes.

Her father ultimately pursues the rapist, who is eventually caught, but what Josephine saw continues to haunt her, as her parents also struggle with it.

Her mom, played by Gemma Chan, wants her to talk about her feelings. Her dad, played by Channing Tatum, wants her to learn to defend herself.

Beth de Araújo is the writer director. She is also Josephine. De Araújo spoke with Robin Young. Josephine opens nationwide on December 4.

7 questions with Beth de Araújo

When you were eight, you and your father also came upon a rape in Golden Gate Park. Your father also chased after the rapist while you stayed with the victim. The perpetrator was caught, sentenced to 11 years. When did you realize, I’m a story, I have to tell this story?

“I started writing this in 2014. At that time, I was already in Los Angeles. I had already moved there to try to pursue a career in screenwriting and filmmaking. It was truly a vomit draft.

“People normally associate that with very stream of consciousness and unfiltered quick writing, and it certainly was that. But I think also because my father and I had never spoken about it until then, it really was sort of this regurgitation. I had like ingested a poison at a young age, and it was making me sick, and I needed to get it out.”

Really? You never talked to your father about this experience you had together?

“Not for 20 years.

“When I asked him why he didn’t explain on the day I asked, he said, ‘I didn’t want to scare you.’ I think that’s a pretty normal, honest response. I mean, it was just purely out of love and protection that he didn’t want me yet to understand what rape meant.

“[My mom] reacted similarly. I would listen in when I could or when I overheard them discussing it in the other room. I would get very quiet and try to pay attention. But she also never spoke to me about it in real life. And I think, you know, that’s not a very interesting film, you know, like a family not speaking about it for 20 years. And so much of the challenge of writing this script was really taking a step back after the first draft and thinking, ‘What do I want to offer the audience in this experience? What do I think is a valuable film for them?’

“And trying to shape these two parents, Damien and Claire, based on, you know, their own experience with male violence and then how they believe they are going to best protect their daughter through this experience.”

In one scene, Josephine, played by Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum, her dad, Gemma Chan, her mom, are talking at the kitchen table about the incident in the park. They ask Josephine if she has any questions. Her response is: ‘Can I get a gun?’ The dad says, what happened is never going to happen to you, the mom says, you can’t tell her that.

Josephine becomes belligerent. She goes to a toy store to buy a huge water gun. She starts acting out at school, is hypervigilant at home, making sure the doors are locked, making sure her window is closed. Was this your experience as well, at 8 years old?

“I certainly have suffered from hypervigilance in varying degrees throughout my life, and I think this was the start of it, and I have done a lot of those ritual behaviors. But I also think, Robin, every single person has at some point not known what the word rape meant. And yet we all do know now what it is as adults. And so, my goal as a filmmaker was to really try to de-assimilate the audience, to feeling like they were a child again and what it felt like to learn about this for the first time.

“But of course, once we all learn, and especially as young girls and women, I think even if people didn’t learn it in such a brutal way that I did, it does change the way you think about your own safety. And same with Josephine, in a particularly heightened way. But that was part of the goal for me, was to try to make everyone remember sort of the time that they learned about it, and then how it changed, how they thought about their own safety.”

Did you, like Josephine, think that you saw the rapists in different places? Did you think he might come after you?

“I certainly worried that he would find my family, yes. I wondered sometimes if I saw him, if I saw the same haircut. But really, more than anything, I really thought about him a lot. Like for how little time I actually spent with him physically in my life, I have spent a lot of time with him mentally because I’ve wondered about him, and especially when I overheard that he was pleading not guilty, that created a lot of questions in my mind as a child. Like with what I had seen, how is this person lying? It was something I really grappled with a lot. Why would he lie about something like that. It was really confusing for me.”

Mason Reeves. She’s just extraordinary. We read you found her in a farmer’s market in San Francisco. What was it about her where you said this girl must be Josephine?

“The first thing that caught my eye is that she was sprinting over to a stand. And it was quite a sleepy Sunday farmer’s market. So, any accelerated movement kind of catches your eye. And that’s how I saw Josephine’s physicality. I mean, she’s sporty, she’s a tomboy. When her first audition tape came in, I said to the producers at the time, ‘I bet you at the end of this it’ll be her,’ because I just was so struck by her honesty.”

How did you work with her on this thing that you knew, but she, like the character she played, didn’t know it?

“I took a meeting with her parents. I asked them, ‘What does she understand about this subject matter?’ And they said, ‘Actually, Mason several months ago had heard the word and asked them what it meant.’ And they said, ‘It’s how you hurt someone with sex.’

“Her mom had been pregnant with her younger sister, and so they had given her a very broad definition as well of what sex was.

“And I said, I don’t need to discuss the topic with her at all. I’d rather leave that to you all. And we had a child psychologist for if ever they wanted to ask questions about how Mason was talking to them about anything. I would also ask Mason to write down times she was most proud of herself, times she was ashamed of her actions, the last time she cried. And then I would assign each of those emotions to different scenes in the film. She never read the script, so her mom read her her lines, and that’s how she memorized them.

“She’s not present at all when we shoot the sexual assault. I think a big part of it was just the communal feel from, like, the cast and the crew. Like, everyone really just tried to make sure Mason had a good time, and we kept it light between takes. Channing especially was instrumental in this because he has a daughter himself. So, you know, they do thumb wars between takes and go jump on the trampoline.”

We think of the survivors of violence. We forget about the bystanders. And I don’t mean that as a negative. In the film, I kept praying to your little girl character, and I now realize, to you, ‘Be safe. Don’t try to stop this.’ And you do become a bystander, helpless. And I think we forget what that does.

“Yeah, I certainly think while filming this, really just seeing how small Mason was and was the same age as me at that time, has given me a little bit of empathy for myself and always wishing I had done more for the victim on that day, but really recognizing, how lost and how confused I really was by it all.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

Emiko Tamagawa produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt. Robin Young adapted it for web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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