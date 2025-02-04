Stanley Tucci does it all

We're talking with Stanley Tucci! The Academy Award nominated star of The Lovely Bones, The Devil Wears Prada, Julie and Julia and so many more. The writer and director of the heartwarming food dramedy Big Night . And the host of the excellent travel and food show Searching for Italy. The man can do it all.

Most recently, he stars as Cardinal Aldo Bellini in the film Conclave. The Oscar nominated drama also features Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and many more.

When Tucci joined us back in 2023, he'd starred in Citadel, a mega budget action TV show that's streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Stanley Tucci talks with us about how fun it was working on Citadel. He also gets into what it's been like to create work that's so closely tied to his Italian heritage. Plus, he shares what kinds of food were in his lunchbox when he was a kid.

This interview originally aired in May of 2023.